Watch: Hania Aamir dance with boys gets viral

Hania debuted in the industry with the comedy film Janaan in 2016.

She is also going to appear in Pakistan’s first ever Netflix show Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo.

The actress also had a YouTube channel where she kept posting the vlogs.

Advertisement

Hania Aamir is one the most famous and talented actresses in the Pakistan entertainment industry, she has done many hit projects like Sang e Mah, Mere Humsafar, and Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha. She debuted in the industry with the comedy film Janaan in 2016. She is also going to appear in Pakistan’s first ever Netflix show Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo. Hania Aamir is a bubbly person and takes life head-on with a smile.

She also has many friends in the industry whom she hangs out with like Aashir Wajahat, Nayel Wajahat, and Yashal Shahid. The actress also had a YouTube channel where she kept posting the vlogs.

The Ishqiya actress loves to dance and recently she shared a video on the latest SRK Bollywood song where she can be seen grooving over a song with two of her friends. The Video also shows Hania Aamir in his night suit and enjoying the company of her friends.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Hania Aamir 哈尼亚·阿米尔 (@haniaheheofficial) Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Hania Aamir and Ahmed Ali dance video give the nostalgic vibe Hania Aamir is a remarkable blend of beauty and talent. She has...