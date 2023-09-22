Advertisement
Watch: Iqra Kanwal special moments from her dholki

Articles
  • Iqra Kanwal is known for her YouTube channel “Sistrology.”
  • The video quickly went viral on social media.
  • Iqra Kanwal is ready to tie the knot with her fiancé.
Iqra Kanwal is known for her YouTube channel “Sistrology.” She is also quite active on Instagram and recently she shared a video that highlights the special moments of her Dholki ceremony. The video quickly went viral on social media.

Iqra Kanwal is ready to tie the knot with her fiancé and wants to share the magic of this traditional ceremony with her fans and well-wishers. The video captures the essence of the happiness where each family member and friend gathered to sing, dance, and give her blessing for her new life journey.

In the video, the bride-to-be can be seen grooving over the beat of the dhol, her enthusiasm and grace on the dance floor were met with cheers. The video also Iqra with her faience on the stage and her sister also grooving with them.

Iqra Kanwal’s Dholki ceremony was also attended by several well-known YouTubers, making it an event to remember. The video captures candid moments of laughter and camaraderie among them.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Dr. Iqra Kanwal (@iqrakanwal.official)

