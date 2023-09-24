Watch: Kanwal Aftab & Zulqarnain Viral Swimming Pool Video

Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain Sikandar create a social media buzz with their viral swimming pool video.

The video features the duo enjoying with their daughter.

Fans appreciate their authenticity and relatability.

Advertisement

Popular Pakistani celebrity couple Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain Sikandar are currently on a fantastic vacation in Malaysia.

In a recent social media sensation, popular Pakistani TikTok stars Kanwal and Zulqarnain have set the internet abuzz with their viral swimming pool video.

The dynamic duo, known for their entertaining content, shared this playful moment with their fans, leaving everyone talking about their refreshing dip.

The video, which quickly gained traction across various platforms, showcases Kanwal and Zulqarnain enjoying in a swimming pool with their daughter.

The duo is known for their on-screen chemistry, and this video was no exception. Their infectious laughter and shared enthusiasm made it an instant hit.

See the Video Below:

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Kanwal Aftab (@kanwal.135)

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain Sikandar Shares New Strawberry Farm Photos Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain Sikandar enjoy a fantastic vacation in Malaysia. They...