Edition: English
Edition: English

Watch Video: Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh Switch Things Up for ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh Switch Things Up for ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’

  • Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was a big hit in theaters and other countries.
  • People loved the movie because of the great connection between the actors.
  • Ranveer and Alia released a fun video to promote the movie’s OTT release.
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, a movie that did really well in India and became a big hit in other countries, came out in theaters on July 28th.

People loved it because of the great connection between the main actors, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, a fantastic group of actors, interesting conversations, strong feelings in the story, beautiful music, and many other things.

The movie is about Rocky and Rani, a couple in love who want to marry. To get their families’ approval, they decide to swap homes and live with each other’s families. To promote the movie’s OTT release, Ranveer and Alia made a fun video related to this storyline.

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt just released their movie “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” on the internet in a funny video. To match the movie’s story, they decided to swap their roles in this promo, making it really entertaining and unique.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

In the video, Ranveer starts a fun conversation by making a playful suggestion, “Why don’t we switch?” Alia responds, “Random cheezein kyu suggest karta hai? You be Rani, I’ll be Rocky. Oh my god, that’s genius. It’s a switch.”

They both playfully imitate each other’s characters, with Alia taking on Rocky’s personality and Ranveer stepping into Rani’s shoes. Alia, while mimicking Rocky, humorously says, “Hey babes. Rani Chatterjee, this side. Aap toh mujhe full checkout maar re ho.” Ranveer replies, “I’m sorry, I didn’t mean to objectify you,”In a fun twist, Alia keeps talking excitedly about the film, but Ranveer playfully interrupts her, “Ahh tu kabhi kisi aur ko baat kyu nahi karne deti hai, chup karrr.” Ranveer ends by saying, “Khela Hobe,” and Alia signs off with, “Bye babes.”

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is a big Bollywood movie directed by Karan Johar, featuring a fantastic cast including Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, and Jaya Bachchan. The exciting part is that fans can watch it on Amazon Prime Video without having to pay extra.

