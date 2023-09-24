Watch Video: Humaima Malick’s Latest Pool Photoshoot Wows and Amazes Followers

Celebrities Set the Dance Floor Ablaze at Uzair Jaswal’s Brother’s Wedding
Pakistani actress and model, Humaima Malick, is receiving admiration for her excellent fashion sense and innovative ideas in creativity and style.
At 35 years old, the actress is highly respected as one of the most influential and accomplished figures in Lollywood, primarily due to her impactful role in ‘Bol.’ Beyond her thriving acting career, she’s also a recognizable figure in the fashion world, having strutted on runways for renowned designers.
As a result, Malick has secured numerous brand endorsements and amassed millions of followers on various social media platforms.
Recently, the actress who made her Bollywood debut with ‘Raja Natwarlal’ shared a beautiful pool photoshoot on her Instagram. She looked stunning in heavy makeup and a striking jeweled choker.
Social media users were amazed by Malick‘s beauty and left many heartfelt comments praising the star for her creativity.
Regarding her career, Humaima Malick has recently appeared in Farhan Saeed’s music video for the song “Kadi Kadi.” She’s also enjoying the remarkable achievement of Bilal Lashari’s movie “The Legend of Maula Jatt.”
