WATCH: When Hania Aamir danced her heart out on “Patakha guddi”

The viral video featuring Hania Aamir and Rabya Kulsoom earlier had gained a lot of rumors. A dance clip that Hania Aamir posted on the set of her next drama serial quickly went viral on social media.

They are doing the popular dance that is featured in the popular remix of the song “Patakha Guddi.” These dancing moves are trendy, and our diva followers are doing them.

 

Since she is a well-known figure in the Pakistani entertainment industry, Hania Aamir doesn’t need an introduction. She is the artist with the most skill and versatility. On social media, she is gaining a sizable fanbase. Pakistani actress Rabya Kulsoom works in both television and film.

However, Mathira was dissatisfied with the song selection made by Hania Aamir and Rabya Kulsoom. She posted her ideas on her social media page. She doesn’t like the song selection. She claimed that because it is a sufi song and has the name of Maula Ali, dancing on this track would be disrespectful.

