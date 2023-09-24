What is the secret behind Sami Khan’s Youthful Look?

Sami Khan is a talented Pakistani actor, his debut film Salakhain earned huge fame and success. He is a hard-working actor and has done many projects including Bashar Momin, Dhaani, Ishq Zahe Naseeb, Aesi Hai Tanhai, Taqdeer, and Khudgharz. She also appeared in many films like Wrong No.2, Kaaf Kangna & Lafangay. Sami Khan is happily married and has two adorable kids.

Recently the actor gave his appearance in a show where he talked about his youthful looks. Talking about his looks, Sami Khan said, “Well, my mother always tells me that my father’s family side is blessed to have quite young looking fit people, they age slowly, they look youthful, they are blessed from Allah, they remain fit. Also, I have heard that actors’ screen age matters”.

Sami Khan also gave the tip to stay young and fit. He said, “The tip to stay young is to sleep early. Our generation’s basic problem is that they sleep late, just stop sleeping late at night”

