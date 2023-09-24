Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
What is the secret behind Sami Khan’s Youthful Look?

What is the secret behind Sami Khan’s Youthful Look?

Articles
Advertisement
What is the secret behind Sami Khan’s Youthful Look?

What is the secret behind Sami Khan’s Youthful Look?

Advertisement
  • Sami Khan is happily married and has two adorable kids.
  • Recently the actor gave his appearance in a show where he talked about his youthful looks.
  • Sami Khan also gave the tip to stay young and fit.
Advertisement

Sami Khan is a talented Pakistani actor, his debut film Salakhain earned huge fame and success. He is a hard-working actor and has done many projects including Bashar Momin, Dhaani, Ishq Zahe Naseeb, Aesi Hai Tanhai, Taqdeer, and Khudgharz. She also appeared in many films like Wrong No.2, Kaaf Kangna & Lafangay. Sami Khan is happily married and has two adorable kids.

Recently the actor gave his appearance in a show where he talked about his youthful looks. Talking about his looks, Sami Khan said, “Well, my mother always tells me that my father’s family side is blessed to have quite young looking fit people, they age slowly, they look youthful, they are blessed from Allah, they remain fit. Also, I have heard that actors’ screen age matters”.

Sami Khan also gave the tip to stay young and fit. He said, “The tip to stay young is to sleep early. Our generation’s basic problem is that they sleep late, just stop sleeping late at night”

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement

Also Read

Sami Khan spill the beans on how he still look so young!
Sami Khan spill the beans on how he still look so young!

Sami Khan, a gifted actor in the world of Pakistani television and...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story