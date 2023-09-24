Tom Cruise reveals why he sleeps so little, ‘I go unconscious’
Tom Cruise candidly discussed his sleep habits paving to his great career....
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are a famous couple in Hollywood, often seen as the perfect pair, like real-life Ken and Barbie.
They always amaze people with their strong connection and chemistry. Their love story seems straight out of a fairy tale, but how did they actually fall in love? In a 2016 interview with Jess Cagle, Blake Lively talked about how Ryan Reynolds fell in love with her, according to People magazine.
People magazine reported that during a 2016 interview with Jess Cagle, Blake Lively talked about how Ryan Reynolds, the actor from Deadpool, fell in love with her.
Jess Cagle mentioned that he had interviewed Reynolds before Blake Lively, and Reynolds had shared that their first date was a bit awkward, but they began dating shortly after the movie Green Lantern was released. Cagle also mentioned that there was great chemistry between them during their date.
To which Blake Lively replied, “Well, it went for him; there were no fireworks for him.” Lively then laughed and said, “No, yeah, you know we were such good friends for so long and we got to know it when we both got to know each other as friends and we were still single and we were both trying to find each other’s oh well oh would be good for you and we’d sit around like how do you know anyone and it didn’t click for a good tear and a half and we were oh hey wait hold we could date.”
Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.