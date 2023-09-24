Advertisement

People magazine reported that during a 2016 interview with Jess Cagle, Blake Lively talked about how Ryan Reynolds, the actor from Deadpool, fell in love with her.

Jess Cagle mentioned that he had interviewed Reynolds before Blake Lively, and Reynolds had shared that their first date was a bit awkward, but they began dating shortly after the movie Green Lantern was released. Cagle also mentioned that there was great chemistry between them during their date.

To which Blake Lively replied, “Well, it went for him; there were no fireworks for him.” Lively then laughed and said, “No, yeah, you know we were such good friends for so long and we got to know it when we both got to know each other as friends and we were still single and we were both trying to find each other’s oh well oh would be good for you and we’d sit around like how do you know anyone and it didn’t click for a good tear and a half and we were oh hey wait hold we could date.”