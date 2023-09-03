When Emma Watson’s prank led Timothee Chalamet to therapy

Timothée Chalamet once joked that he had to go to therapy after meeting Emma Watson for the first time.

He said that he was so starstruck by her that he couldn’t speak and had to excuse himself to the bathroom to collect himself.

Chalamet and Watson starred together in the 2019 film Little Women. Chalamet plays Laurie Laurence, a love interest of Watson’s character, Meg March. In an interview with Seth Meyers, Chalamet said that he grew up watching the Harry Potter movies, and Watson played Hermione Granger. So, when he met her in real life, he was completely overwhelmed.

“I had a weird moment where I couldn’t speak,” he said. “I had to excuse myself to the bathroom and just kind of collect myself. It was tons of therapy.”

Chalamet’s reaction is understandable. Watson is a major Hollywood star, and she has been in the public eye since she was a child. It’s not surprising that Chalamet would be starstruck by her.

He was able to overcome his nerves and act opposite Watson in Little Women. The film was a critical and commercial success, and Chalamet’s performance was praised by critics. So, it seems that therapy worked!

However, Chalamet’s joke about therapy was just that – a joke. He was probably exaggerating for comedic effect. But it’s clear that he was genuinely starstruck by Watson, and that meeting her was a big moment for him.