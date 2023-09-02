When Emma Watson’s prank left Daniel Radcliffe in TEARS

Doja Cat Responds, Sends Love to Cardi B
Emma Watson, who appears to be very nice and innocent, surprised her former co-star Daniel Radcliffe with a mischievous side.
Radcliffe shared a story from their time filming Harry Potter when he was just 14. In the story, Emma played a prank on him, revealing her playful and surprising nature.
During a recent interview, Daniel Radcliffe talked about a prank Emma Watson played on him. Emma told him that one of his favorite bands, the Libertines, had broken up. She did this on the morning of April 1st, so he didn’t realize it was just a joke right away.
The actor, famous for his part in the hugely successful Harry Potter movies that earned $7.7 billion, was a passionate fan of the band called the Libertines. This band was well-known for having lots of disagreements among its members and the possibility of breaking up.
Radcliffe said “It was, like, really early in the morning so I hadn’t even got that it was April 1 yet. I was a fan of this band called the Libertines, who were very fractious and they might have broken up at any point, and she came in and went, ‘It’s happened, it’s finally happened!'”
When Emma Watson shared the news with Radcliffe, he saw his lower lip trembling, and his cheeks turned red as the shock of his favorite band breaking up hit him. Emma realized he was close to tears and admitted that it was just a joke. Despite her playful nature, Watson had limits to her prank, and she prevented Radcliffe from crying.
