When Joe Jonas said that Nick Jonas was suppose to be a solo

Joe Jonas made several revelations in a 2013 short memoir about himself and his band.

The middle Jonas revealed, that he and his brothers were never supposed to be together in a band.

The Jonas Brothers are a super popular band that has been around for more than ten years.

According to a short memoir written by Joe Jonas and published in the New York Times Magazine in 2013 (which was later republished online by Vulture), Nick Jonas was originally planning to go solo. However, things changed, and now they’re a trio band.

Joe Jonas while talking about his life talked about the inception of the Jonas Brothers. He wrote, “We never really had an idea of making music together, but years later when Nick was working on his debut album, Nicholas Jonas,” Joe added, “Kevin and I genuinely wanted to write with him. So we wrote a song together in the living room called “Please Be Mine,” which we thought would just be for Nick.”

But that all changed when their dad heard them playing the music together, and suggested they play for David Massey, who was “who was A&R-ing Nick’s project at the time.” Reportedly Massey was no stranger to brother groups, as he had signed, Oasis, Good Charlotte. And so just like that once they played their music for him, David was sold on the band.

The middle Jonas admits that Nick had to make some huge decisions, saying, “he had to make all these big decisions about whether he wanted to be in a band or work solo or work with his brothers.” But luckily for them, Nick liked the idea.

