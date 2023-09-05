Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet did Titanic as an experiment in 1997.

DiCaprio revealed Titanic opened up opportunities and role he always wanted to do.

One of the most famous scenes in the movie Titanic is when Leonardo DiCaprio, dressed in a fancy suit, stands on a big staircase near a clock. He turns around and offers his hand to Kate Winslet, who plays the character Rose.

Kate Winslet did an amazing job in her role as Rose, and their connection on screen was amazing. People loved their acting, and Titanic is considered one of the greatest movies ever made. It’s hard to imagine anyone else playing Jack and Rose as well as DiCaprio and Winslet did.

Surprisingly, in 2016, DiCaprio revealed that they took on the movie as an experiment. Who would have guessed that this experiment would turn out to be so beautiful and break so many records?

In a 2016 interview with Deadline, Leonardo DiCaprio talked about his time making Titanic with Kate Winslet. He explained that the movie was like an experiment for both of them and how it had a big impact on his career. He said, "Titanic was very much an experiment for Kate Winslet and me. We'd made all of these independent films. I admired her as an actress, and she told me, 'Let's do this together; we can do it.' We did it, and it turned into something we could never have predicted. DiCaprio, who was only 22 years old when Titanic was released, said that he didn't realize the scope of the project at the time. "'Do you realize how big of a movie this is? 'Yeah, it's big,' I said. It's a big movie. They're like, 'No, no, no. ' No, it's the largest movie ever,' she says, and I'm like, 'Well, what does that mean?' I knew there was an expectation for me to do something at that point, and I knew I had to get back to what my intentions were from the beginning.