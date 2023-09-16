Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Jackman split had been a “long time coming”
Ryan Gosling really wants to make a movie in India, but he’s waiting for the right chance. He talked about this when promoting a movie called “The Gray Man,” which was directed by the Russo Brothers.
He said he’d love to work on a film in India and hopes to find the perfect one. Gosling also shared that he has a lot of love and admiration for Dhanush, who acted alongside him in “The Gray Man.”
In an interview with India Today, Gosling was asked if he would want to work on a movie in India. Replying to this, Gosling said, “I would love that. I really would. If you can hook me up let me know. I am in, when do I start? I would love to find a film to do there. That would be amazing. Maybe I would talk to the Russos and we can find one.”
In a conversation with the Times of India, Ryan Gosling talked about his co-star Dhanush in “The Gray Man” and had some really nice things to say about the Indian actor. He said, “Dhanush has an incredible screen presence and he is such a lovely person to be around.”
Gosling added, “It was hard to pretend that I didn’t like him because he is so charming. I have so much respect for his work ethic. He is so precise and (he) never made a mistake.”
