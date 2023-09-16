Ryan Gosling once expressed his wish to shoot for a movie in India.

Gosling, who worked with Indian actor Dhanush in The Gray Man had even praised his co-star.

He also shared that he has a lot of love and admiration for Dhanush. Advertisement

Ryan Gosling really wants to make a movie in India, but he’s waiting for the right chance. He talked about this when promoting a movie called “The Gray Man,” which was directed by the Russo Brothers.

In an interview with India Today, Gosling was asked if he would want to work on a movie in India. Replying to this, Gosling said, “I would love that. I really would. If you can hook me up let me know. I am in, when do I start? I would love to find a film to do there. That would be amazing. Maybe I would talk to the Russos and we can find one.”