The actress from “Only Murders in the Building” gave an honest look at her dreams and suggested that a big change in her life is coming.

Selena Gomez said she wants to get married and become a mom, and once she does that, she’s ready to say goodbye to her acting career.

“I hope to be married and be a mom,” she shared on the podcast, as reported by Today. “Eventually, I’m going to be tired of all of this, so I’m probably just going to devote most of my life to philanthropy before I peace out.”

What Selena Gomez said shows that she really wants a happy personal life outside of showbiz. Her commitment to helping others through charity work shows that she cares deeply about making a positive difference in the world. The artist, who marked her 30th birthday with a celebration, also discussed her changing outlook on life. Gomez highlighted the impact of her 8-year-old sister, Gracie Teefey, and the significant role Gracie has in her life. Observing her younger sibling's growth and development has provided Gomez with a distinctive viewpoint on the concept of parenthood.