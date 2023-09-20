When Taylor Swift failed to recognize her own song Shake It Off

Three years ago, Taylor Swift made an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

They played a game called Name That Song, where they had to guess songs by listening to just the music. Surprisingly, Taylor Swift couldn’t recognize her own hit song “Shake It Off,” and it was a bit embarrassing.