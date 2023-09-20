Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

When Taylor Swift failed to recognize her own song Shake It Off

Articles
When Taylor Swift failed to recognize her own song Shake It Off

  • Three years ago, Taylor Swift made an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.
  • She caught herself in an embarrassing situation during that show.
  • The show’s host, Jimmy Fallon had a hilarious reaction.
Taylor Swift, the famous singer known for her catchy songs, had a funny moment on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon three years ago.

They played a game called Name That Song, where they had to guess songs by listening to just the music. Surprisingly, Taylor Swift couldn’t recognize her own hit song “Shake It Off,” and it was a bit embarrassing.

The game began with Swift impressing everyone with her music knowledge. She quickly guessed many songs as soon as their music started playing. Her accurate guesses, like “Hot In Herre” by Nelly and “Baby One More Time” by Britney Spears, amazed Jimmy Fallon. It looked like Swift was winning the game with her perfect answers.

YouTube

However, the twist in the game came when Fallon announced, “All right, it’s time for the final song, this is worth 10,000 points.” When Swift asked, “Towards what?” Fallon said, “It’s anyone’s game. Whoever wins this, wins the whole game.”

As the tension grew, Swift concentrated hard to figure out the song. Meanwhile, Fallon took a chance and confidently said, “Is it ‘Shake It Off?'” Swift’s reaction was really funny – she looked both surprised and amused, and she couldn’t say anything for a moment.

