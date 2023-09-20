When Taylor Swift failed to recognize her own song Shake It Off

John David Washington’s The Creator gets its first critics review, ‘best film’
Taylor Swift, the famous singer known for her catchy songs, had a funny moment on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon three years ago.
They played a game called Name That Song, where they had to guess songs by listening to just the music. Surprisingly, Taylor Swift couldn’t recognize her own hit song “Shake It Off,” and it was a bit embarrassing.
The game began with Swift impressing everyone with her music knowledge. She quickly guessed many songs as soon as their music started playing. Her accurate guesses, like “Hot In Herre” by Nelly and “Baby One More Time” by Britney Spears, amazed Jimmy Fallon. It looked like Swift was winning the game with her perfect answers.
However, the twist in the game came when Fallon announced, “All right, it’s time for the final song, this is worth 10,000 points.” When Swift asked, “Towards what?” Fallon said, “It’s anyone’s game. Whoever wins this, wins the whole game.”
As the tension grew, Swift concentrated hard to figure out the song. Meanwhile, Fallon took a chance and confidently said, “Is it ‘Shake It Off?'” Swift’s reaction was really funny – she looked both surprised and amused, and she couldn’t say anything for a moment.
