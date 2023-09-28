Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
When Timothée Chalamet said he can ‘count on’ Zendaya

When Timothée Chalamet said he can ‘count on’ Zendaya

Articles
Advertisement
When Timothée Chalamet said he can ‘count on’ Zendaya

When Timothée Chalamet said he can ‘count on’ Zendaya

Advertisement
Advertisement

Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet are two of the hottest up-and-coming actors in Hollywood right now. No matter where you look or what movie you watch, you’re likely to come across something they’re involved in.

However, they both starred in a highly praised sci-fi movie called Dune. Their friendship and the way they get along really well became a big hit on the internet. People loved seeing them as best friends, and it set a great example for friendship.

Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya (IMDb)

Advertisement
Advertisement

During a 2021 interview on Good Morning America to promote Dune, they were asked about their friendship, and they couldn’t stop complimenting each other.

Timothée Chalamet said, “I got to make a best friend shooting Dune.” He added, “Zendaya’s a friend for life. We get along great on set. And I’m counting my lucky stars, that I got a friend in this crazy industry that I can count on.” The actor said she could count on him too, adding, “Hopefully we can keep each other grounded.” The Spider-Man actress admitted she hoped they get to “do this again” because she just “selfishly” wanted to “hang out” with her “bestie.”

Also Read

Kevin Bacon reveals why he rejected ‘Footloose’ fame
Kevin Bacon reveals why he rejected ‘Footloose’ fame

Kevin Bacon "shied away" from the fame that came with his role...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story