When Timothée Chalamet said he can ‘count on’ Zendaya

Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet are two of the hottest up-and-coming actors in Hollywood right now. No matter where you look or what movie you watch, you’re likely to come across something they’re involved in.

However, they both starred in a highly praised sci-fi movie called Dune. Their friendship and the way they get along really well became a big hit on the internet. People loved seeing them as best friends, and it set a great example for friendship.