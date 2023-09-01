Tom Holland opens up about his experience of working out with Jake Gyllenhaal.

While the two promoted their movie, Jake had the idea of competing as they worked out.

Here is how he almost broke his leg while working out. Advertisement

Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal became great friends during the Spider-Man: Far From Home press tour. But, their friendship had a funny and challenging moment.

During an interview with Stephen Colbert, Holland talked about a workout competition they had in China during the tour. Here’s what happened when they decided to challenge each other.

Advertisement According to Gyllenhaal, the whole thing began when he suggested to Tom that they should work out together. While it began as a fun idea, their enthusiasm quickly turned into regret as their exercise session left Gyllenhaal feeling physically exhausted. Holland admitted, “I have to be honest, I didn’t wanna go,” he said. “Because Jake Gyllenhaal’s ripped, right? And I’m really competitive… So we start working out, we’re doing ab exercises and leg exercises, and then he turns to me and he goes ‘Tom, do you want to hop on the treadmill and warm up?’ I’m like, warm up? I’m roasting, mate, I’m finished!” Advertisement Advertisement But the treadmill challenge was just the start. When Gyllenhaal suggested they run a mile as a warm-up, Holland, determined not to give in, suggested running two miles instead. As they began running, Holland faced the unspoken gym rule: “You can’t run slower than the guy next to you.” He pushed himself to keep up with Gyllenhaal, even though he soon regretted it. Also Read Khloe Kardashian officially changes her son’s name Khloe Kardashian has officially changed her son's name. They became parents to... Advertisement Advertisement