Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
When Tom Holland said he used to cheat from his friend’s homework

When Tom Holland said he used to cheat from his friend’s homework

Articles
Advertisement
When Tom Holland said he used to cheat from his friend’s homework

When Tom Holland said he used to cheat from his friend’s homework

Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Tom Holland once admitted he used to copy his best friend’s homework in school.
  • Holland made a appearance at BBC Radio 1’s show where kid’s asked the actor some difficult questions.
  • He confessed that he used to copy his friend’s homework and sometimes get into trouble.
    • Advertisement

Tom Holland is a big Hollywood star, mostly because of his role as the lovable Peter Parker in the Spider-Man movies. But, he wasn’t always a perfect student. In an old interview, he confessed that he used to copy his friend’s homework and sometimes got them both into trouble with the teachers.

Advertisement

In a 2020 interview on BBC 1, Tom Holland, the Spider-Man actor, took part in a segment called “Kids Ask Difficult Questions.” One of the questions asked was, “Who is the biggest disappointment you met in Hollywood?” Tom didn’t want to answer directly, but one of the hosts lightened the mood by joking that he once met Michael Winslow and the veteran actor told him, “I’m not doing any sound effects today.”

Tom Holland (Instagram)

The then 24-year-old wittingly responded that Winslow was also his answer, to which the other host interjected, saying, “You can’t copy someone else’s homework,” to which the actor quickly replied, “I can.”

Advertisement

Apparently, Tom Holland is used to copying other people’s homework. He admitted, “That’s what I used to do with my best friend Harrison, I used to be like, ‘Mate, can I copy your homework because I’ve been working, I didn’t have time to do it.'”

The surprising part was that Tom Holland would often submit his friend’s copied homework before his own, which ended up confusing his teachers.

Tom added, “And I would just make sure I’d hand it in before him and he got in trouble because the teacher was like, ‘Tom is working so hard outside of school and you’re copying his homework.'” Listening to this Alice, one of the hosts, quipped, “You low-life.” To which Holland cheekily rebutted saying, “That’s not low, that’s clever.”

Advertisement

Also Read

Russell Brand Admitted ‘Groping’ Female Classmates
Russell Brand Admitted ‘Groping’ Female Classmates

Russell Brand faces fresh sexual assault allegations. He openly admitted to such...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story