In a 2020 interview on BBC 1, Tom Holland, the Spider-Man actor, took part in a segment called “Kids Ask Difficult Questions.” One of the questions asked was, “Who is the biggest disappointment you met in Hollywood?” Tom didn’t want to answer directly, but one of the hosts lightened the mood by joking that he once met Michael Winslow and the veteran actor told him, “I’m not doing any sound effects today.”

The then 24-year-old wittingly responded that Winslow was also his answer, to which the other host interjected, saying, “You can’t copy someone else’s homework,” to which the actor quickly replied, “I can.”

Apparently, Tom Holland is used to copying other people’s homework. He admitted, “That’s what I used to do with my best friend Harrison, I used to be like, ‘Mate, can I copy your homework because I’ve been working, I didn’t have time to do it.'”

The surprising part was that Tom Holland would often submit his friend’s copied homework before his own, which ended up confusing his teachers.

Tom added, “And I would just make sure I’d hand it in before him and he got in trouble because the teacher was like, ‘Tom is working so hard outside of school and you’re copying his homework.'” Listening to this Alice, one of the hosts, quipped, “You low-life.” To which Holland cheekily rebutted saying, “That’s not low, that’s clever.”