When Tom Holland said visiting India was on top of his ‘bucket list’

Tom Holland once mentioned enjoying Indian cuisine with Zendaya at a restaurant.

Tom also promised fans in India that he would visit them.

The couple visited India for the launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre.

The actor mentioned how he wanted to visit India and said, “I have never had the luxury of going to India. It is absolutely on the top of my bucket list. We went out for an Indian curry meal last night and we had a wonderful time.”

He continued, “I would definitely come to visit your beautiful country and meet you all. We are delighted that this film is releasing in India and we promise that we will come and visit soon.”

Adding to this, the Euphoria actress said, “We are really grateful for all the love and support and hope that you guys will have as much fun as we had making it.”

