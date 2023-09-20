When Tom Holland said visiting India was on top of his ‘bucket list’

Millie Bobby Brown talks about her engagement with Jake Bongiovi
Millie Bobby Brown opened up about her engagement with Jake Bongiovi and...
Tom Holland mentioned that visiting India was at the top of his list of things he wanted to do during an interview. He also talked about going to an Indian restaurant and really liking the food there. Tom Holland and Zendaya were in India to promote their movie Spider-Man: No Way Home, and they talked about their interest in Indian culture during the promotion.
The actor mentioned how he wanted to visit India and said, “I have never had the luxury of going to India. It is absolutely on the top of my bucket list. We went out for an Indian curry meal last night and we had a wonderful time.”
He continued, “I would definitely come to visit your beautiful country and meet you all. We are delighted that this film is releasing in India and we promise that we will come and visit soon.”
Adding to this, the Euphoria actress said, “We are really grateful for all the love and support and hope that you guys will have as much fun as we had making it.”
The couple visited India for the launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai. They joined other international celebrities like Gigi Hadid and Nick Jonas on the red carpet. Tom later mentioned in an interview with Zoom that he had a great affection for India.
The actor said, “I had a wonderful trip. It was the trip of a lifetime. I always wanted to come to India, and I’m delighted to say that I’m excited to come back. I met amazing people, we had wonderful food, and we got to see the wonderful Ambani Cultural Centre. So yeah, I had a beautiful time.”
Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.