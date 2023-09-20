Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
When Tom Holland said visiting India was on top of his ‘bucket list’

When Tom Holland said visiting India was on top of his ‘bucket list’

Articles
Advertisement
When Tom Holland said visiting India was on top of his ‘bucket list’

When Tom Holland said visiting India was on top of his ‘bucket list’

Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Tom Holland once mentioned enjoying Indian cuisine with Zendaya at a restaurant.
  • Tom also promised fans in India that he would visit them.
  • The couple visited India for the launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre.
    • Advertisement

Tom Holland mentioned that visiting India was at the top of his list of things he wanted to do during an interview. He also talked about going to an Indian restaurant and really liking the food there. Tom Holland and Zendaya were in India to promote their movie Spider-Man: No Way Home, and they talked about their interest in Indian culture during the promotion.

The actor mentioned how he wanted to visit India and said, “I have never had the luxury of going to India. It is absolutely on the top of my bucket list. We went out for an Indian curry meal last night and we had a wonderful time.”

He continued, “I would definitely come to visit your beautiful country and meet you all. We are delighted that this film is releasing in India and we promise that we will come and visit soon.”

Adding to this, the Euphoria actress said, “We are really grateful for all the love and support and hope that you guys will have as much fun as we had making it.”

Tom Holland

Advertisement
Advertisement

The couple visited India for the launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai. They joined other international celebrities like Gigi Hadid and Nick Jonas on the red carpet. Tom later mentioned in an interview with Zoom that he had a great affection for India.

The actor said, “I had a wonderful trip. It was the trip of a lifetime. I always wanted to come to India, and I’m delighted to say that I’m excited to come back. I met amazing people, we had wonderful food, and we got to see the wonderful Ambani Cultural Centre. So yeah, I had a beautiful time.”

Advertisement

Also Read

Millie Bobby Brown talks about her engagement with Jake Bongiovi
Millie Bobby Brown talks about her engagement with Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown opened up about her engagement with Jake Bongiovi and...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story