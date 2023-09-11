While specially trained technicians created realistic waves that tossed and turned him, Tom Holland once talked about the very tough situations he and his co-star Naomi Watts had to deal with while making the movie, as reported by the Hollywood Reporter.

Tom mentioned, “I remember [Naomi Watts and I] were hugging this tree, but because of the current, it would blow our legs underneath, so if you look at some of the outtakes, we would be doing the scene and suddenly one of us would disappear and we would shoot across the way,” says the actor. “It was quite technically difficult, and we had a few funny moments.”

Advertisement