Tom Holland’s path to becoming famous began with an unusual experience involving a massive 35,000-gallon water tank in Spain.
He had to go through this to realistically act out the frightening aftermath of a huge tsunami for the movie “The Impossible.”
While specially trained technicians created realistic waves that tossed and turned him, Tom Holland once talked about the very tough situations he and his co-star Naomi Watts had to deal with while making the movie, as reported by the Hollywood Reporter.
Tom mentioned, “I remember [Naomi Watts and I] were hugging this tree, but because of the current, it would blow our legs underneath, so if you look at some of the outtakes, we would be doing the scene and suddenly one of us would disappear and we would shoot across the way,” says the actor. “It was quite technically difficult, and we had a few funny moments.”
Tom Holland was only 16 years old when he took on the character of Lucas in the movie “The Impossible.” This film, directed by Juan Antonio Bayona, is a gripping and emotional drama that tells the story of a family struggling to survive after the 2004 tsunami in Thailand.
Tom auditioned for this role when he was just 13 years old, and he ended up playing the oldest son of the characters played by Naomi Watts and Ewan McGregor.
