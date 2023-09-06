When will Asim Azhar is getting married?

Asim Azhar is one of the most loved singers of the younger generation.

Asim Azhar’s relationships have also always been the talk of the town.

He is now engaged to influencer and actress Merub Ali.

Advertisement

Asim Azhar is one of the most loved singers of the younger generation. He has given countless hits at this point and as he is a young star, the younger generation follows him and keeps an eye on what is going on with their favorite pop stars. His personal life is also something that is always under scrutiny also where he is and what he is doing.

Asim Azhar’s relationships have also always been the talk of the town. He is now engaged to influencer and actress Merub Ali. Their simple engagement was loved by millions and fans are looking forward to seeing their favourite stars together as husband and wife.

Asim Azhar gave an interview to Maliha Rehman and he opened up about his wedding date announcement. He revealed that he is a very old-school person and he wants his parents’ blessings included in his wedding. Thus he has a very clear plan that his wedding date will be announced by his and Merub’s parents. He believes that anything which includes the parents’ assent has Barkat in it.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement

Also Read Asim Azhar soon to be a part of a web series “Family Business” Asim Azhar will play the lead role in the new drama "Family...