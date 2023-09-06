Whitney Port Opens Up About Weight Loss, Says It’s Due to Depression

Whitney Port’s nutritionist does not believe her weight loss is due to an eating disorder.

The nutritionist does believe that Port may be engaging in some disordered eating behaviors due to emotional stress.

Port is also suffering from neurovegetative depression, which is a type of depression that causes fatigue.

Whitney Port, who has caused concern among fans due to her thin appearance, does not believe she has an eating issue, and her newly appointed nutritionist agrees.

The Hills star shared her relief after visiting with a “nutritionist/psychiatrist” in a recent edition of her podcast With Whit.

“She didn’t think I had an eating disorder, and that was really validating,” Port, 38, said, recounting that she previously felt “crazy.”

“I was really scared that I was in denial on how I viewed myself and what was really going on. … It was hard for me because I was like, ‘S–t, am I not getting it?’”

Nonetheless, her dietician believes “there may be some disordered eating” in her lifestyle “due to some emotional stuff.”

The analyst believes the City star is suffering from “neurovegetative depression.”

Port noted, “I don’t want to put a label on myself, and she didn’t want to put a label on me right away, but she said what it sounded like … is just, like, lethargy, and that all really made sense to me.”

“I think it’s just all these underlying things that have slowly chipped away at some self-confidence adding to a little bit of what [runs in my family],” she continued. “I think that’s affecting my weight and my food intake.”

The YouTuber notified her followers of her decision to seek help after disclosing on Instagram Stories that her husband, Tim Rosenman, was concerned about her being “too thin.”

