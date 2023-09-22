Why famous game show host Fahad Mustafa Is Afraid to do dramas project?

Fahad Mustafa is a talented game show host and actor.

He has done many projects in the Pakistan television industry which includes Kankar.

He’s a very successful producer as well.

Recently, she appeared in the show where the host asked a question about doing dramas again, He said, “People have been asking me, why am I not doing dramas? There is a reason for that, and let me tell you why I am afraid of doing television dramas. Well, I have worked with Vasay Chaudhary, Mahira Khan, Mehwish Hayat and Humayun Saeed who are stars already, it is easy to work with stars, there is a reason why they are all stars because they don’t have tantrums, they are easy to work with. In Pakistani industry, young people are difficult to work with, we never saw vanity vans, we used to sit together in one room but now you can’t sit easily with new people and talk to them. I am not talking about their craft, it’s that you cannot get along with them”.

