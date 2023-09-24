Why is Hania Aamir’s lifestyle the center of attention nowadays? 

Hania Aamir is one the most famous and talented actresses in the Pakistan entertainment industry, she has done many hit projects like Sang e Mah, Mere Humsafar, and Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha.

Hania debuted in the industry with the comedy film Janaan in 2016. She is also going to appear in Pakistan’s first ever Netflix show Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo. Hania Aamir is a bubbly person and takes life head-on with a smile.

The Ishqiya actress loves to dance and recently she shared a video on the latest SRK Bollywood song where she can be seen grooving over a song with two of her friends. The Video also shows Hania Aamir in his night suit and enjoying the company of her friends.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Hania Aamir 哈尼亚·阿米尔 (@haniaheheofficial) Advertisement

She also has many friends in the industry whom she hangs out with like Aashir Wajahat, Nayel Wajahat, and Yashal Shahid. The actress also had a YouTube channel where she kept posting the vlogs.

Also Read Check out Naimal Khawar’s recent getaway in Tokyo with sisters Naimal Khawar is in Tokyo enjoying her getaway with her sisters. Here...