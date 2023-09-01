She has always followed an unconventional path in life.

Yasra Rizvi is an incredibly talented and emotionally attuned individual. Whether it’s her poetry, powerful performances, or successful directorial projects, she excels in all her endeavors. She has always followed an unconventional path in life, opting for a simple wedding and avoiding extravagant celebrations. This approach remained unchanged even during the challenging time when she lost her mother at the beginning of this year.

In an interview with Maliha Rehman, Yasra shared her unconventional approach to her mother’s funeral. Instead of the typical loud expressions of grief seen in Pakistan, she remained composed and engaged in a quiet conversation with her mother. Yasra explained that she reassured her mother, telling her that she had lived a remarkable life and would be fine in the next world. With the same calm demeanor, she accompanied her mother to the ambulance, sending her off on her final journey.

Yasra also opened up about the profound impact of her son on her life. She considers him a blessing and a sign from Allah, particularly during a period of darkness and sorrow. She recounted a moment on Shab e Qadar when she asked Allah for a sign to determine whether she should continue living or return to Him. It was during this time that she conceived her son, whom she now views as a divine signal and a source of solace in her life.

