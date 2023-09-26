Yumna Zaidi looks elegant in white dress pictures

Yumna Zaidi is a renowned actress who has done many projects in the industry.

She began her career with a supporting role in the domestic drama Thakan.

Yumna's choice of dress fascinated the fans and won the hearts of fans.

Yumna Zaidi is a renowned actress who has done many projects in the industry, she began her career with a supporting role in the domestic drama Thakan and got a leading role in the melodrama Khushi Ek Roag. She is also quite active on social media.

Recently she shared a series of pictures on Instagram where she can be seen in off white embroidered dress, sitting on a queen chair.

The camera captured the essence of the moment, she shines like a star in her recent clicks with a bright smile on her face. Yumna’s choice of dress fascinated the fans and won the hearts of fans. Her comment section is flooded with love and praise.

