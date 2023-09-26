Advertisement
Edition: English
Articles
Yumna Zaidi shares the video of walking around the streets

  • Yumna Zaidi is a renowned actress who has done many projects in the industry.
  • She began her career with a supporting role in a domestic drama Thakan.
  • She is also quite active on social media.
Yumna Zaidi is a renowned actress who has done many projects in the industry, she began her career with a supporting role in the domestic drama Thakan and got a leading role in the melodrama Khushi Ek Roag. She is also quite active on social media.

Recently she shared the video on Instagram where she is walking around the streets of Madrid district of the Austrias.

The camera captured the city’s vibrant energy, Yumna’s radiant smile and her choice of dress fascinated the fans and won the hearts of fans. Her comment section is flooded with love and praise.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Yumna Zaidi (@yumnazaidiofficial)

