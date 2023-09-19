Speculation has been rife among fans that Olivia Rodrigo’s chart-topping song “Vampire” could be inspired by her former boyfriend, Zack Bia.

In a recent GQ interview, Zack Bia confronts these rumors and provides insights into his past relationships with Rodrigo and another well-known ex, Madison Beer.

Amidst the ongoing speculation, DJ and record executive Zack Bia has decided to address the enigma surrounding Olivia Rodrigo’s song “Vampire.” While many fans suspected the song was about him, he decided to clear the air during his recent interview with GQ.

“I don’t think it’s really about me,” Bia, 27, told the outlet. “I think the internet just ran with it.” Bia and Rodrigo briefly dated in 2022, and following the release of “Vampire,” fans scrutinized the lyrics. One line in particular, “I should’ve known it was strange / You only come out at night,” led to speculations about their relationship.

Bia, however, takes a pragmatic stance, saying, “Look, I’m in the industry, so I know how a song gets made.” He goes on to explain that their romance simply faded away due to busy schedules, emphasizing, “There was never any drama, you know?”

Olivia Rodrigo’s silence on song inspiration

Interestingly, Olivia Rodrigo has chosen to remain discreet about the motivations behind her songs. During a previous interview with The Guardian, the 20-year-old singer expressed her stance, saying, "I never want to disclose who my songs are specifically about." This decision to keep her inspiration hidden continues to invite speculation and intrigue from both fans and the media.