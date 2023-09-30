Zara Noor Abbas shares some memories from her Umrah

Zara Noor expressed gratitude on Instagram for her enchanting experience in Saudia.

She also expressed her desire to return to the sacred trip.

She shared rare videos and gifts from her hotel, including a traditional Arab costume film.

Zara Noor Abbas, Pakistan’s growing entertainment sensation, continues to leave an everlasting impression with her amazing talents, as seen by her significant parts in various blockbuster drama serials and films.

Zara recently took to Instagram stories to express her genuine thanks and a strong desire to return to the sacred trip of Umrah. She wrote, “My experience in Saudia was nothing short of enchanting. I miss it dearly, and the yearning for it tugs at my heart almost every day. It’s a place that holds the power to heal, a place that orchestrates so much positivity in your life.”

She went on to expound on her feelings, stating that being accompanied by her mother was one of her favourite aspects of her journey. Zara also graciously offered rare films from her trip, giving viewers a peak into the unforgettable experiences.

Take a look at some pictures below:

Receiving meaningful gifts from the hotel to commemorate her wedding anniversary, as well as a beautiful film of her husband, Asad Siddiqui, dressed in traditional Arab costume, added a sense of cultural richness to their vacation.

On the work front, Abbas’s lively performance continues to excite fans and critics; she has participated in various blockbuster dramas, including Badshah Begum, Phaans, Dil Tera Hogaya, Zebaish, and Deewar-e-Shab.

