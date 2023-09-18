Zareen Khan’s lawyer shares statement after court issues arrest warrant

A Kolkata court issued an arrest warrant for Bollywood actress Zareen Khan.

The warrant is related to an alleged cheating case from 2018.

Zareen’s lawyer, Rizwan Siddiquee, says the situation may have arisen due to a miscommunication.

News emerged yesterday that a Kolkata court had issued an arrest warrant for Bollywood actress Zareen Khan. This warrant was related to an alleged cheating case from 2018. According to reports, the investigating officer had filed the charge sheet against her in the Sealdah court.

However, she neither applied for bail nor appeared in court. Consequently, due to her continuous absence, the court issued an arrest warrant. Now, Zareen‘s lawyer, Rizwan Siddiquee, has released a statement suggesting that this situation may have arisen due to a miscommunication.

According to reports, the actress had been slated to appear for a performance at a Durga Puja event in Kolkata back in 2018. Nevertheless, she failed to make an appearance. In a statement released by her lawyer, Rizwan Siddiquee, he stated, “I, for and on behalf of my client Ms. Zareen Khan, would like to categorically place on record as under: That any warrant “inadvertently issued” by the Ld. Magistrate against my client, grossly appears to be a result of “some miscommunication”, as my client had on a continuous basis, been given protection by the Hon’ble High Court of Calcutta, in the said matter.”

All media persons, are required to note that the warrant “inadvertently” issued by the Magistrate against my client @zareen_khan will be dealt with, “on merits” as already detailed in my press note. Please do read “my press note” to understand the correct facts of the matter. pic.twitter.com/yxPjVBbXgS Advertisement — Advocate Rizwan Siddiquee (@RizwanSiddiquee) September 17, 2023

According to a statement from Zareen Khan‘s lawyer, the actress fell victim to a fraudulent scheme. The organizers of the Kali Puja event allegedly misled her into believing that the event was officially organized by the Government of West Bengal, with involvement from the Chief Minister, Sports Minister, and Ex-Sports Minister. The lawyer stated that Zareen, while already at the airport preparing to fly to Kolkata, became aware of the deception when she was pressured to travel without any accompanying individuals. The lawyer further alleged that the organizers were engaged in criminal impersonation to deceive Zareen. Below is the complete statement from Zareen’s legal representative for reference.

Zareen Khan entered the Bollywood film industry with her first movie, “Veer,” in 2010, where she shared the screen with Salman Khan. Over the years, she has been part of several films, including “Housefull 2” and “Hate Story 3,” among others. Zareen has also expanded her acting career to include Punjabi, Telugu, and Tamil cinema.

