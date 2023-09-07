Zubab Rana’s New Look Sparks Backlash

Zubab Rana is a young actress and model.

She has played both good and negative characters.

She is close to her family and enjoys sharing her feelings for them with her fans.

Zubab Rana

Zubab has played both good and negative characters, and she excels in both. She has performed in several long plays and knows how to shine in any role in which she appears.

The actress is also very close to her family and enjoys sharing her feelings for them with her fans.

She also has a strong sense of style, as evidenced by the numerous outfits she wears. She recently released a video in which she was seen wearing a sari inspired by Ali Bhatt’s style for the marketing of her latest film.

She shot alongside a limopani cart and shared her artistic perspective with the rest of the world.

Here are some Photos of Zubab Rana:

See the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zubab Rana 🇵🇰 (@zubab.rana)

