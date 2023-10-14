Ahad Raza Mir Returns with Shakespeare’s ‘Hamlet’

Ahad Raza Mir stars in ‘Hamlet’ at The Rose Brampton.

Inspiring community engagement, despite crowd anxiety.

Also involved in Netflix’s first Pakistani-themed series, showcasing versatility.

After four years of success in Pakistan’s film industry, Ahad Raza Mir is returning to Canada to play Hamlet in Shakespeare’s play at The Rose Brampton.

Mir, who started his acting career on stage in Calgary, later moved back to Pakistan to pursue a career in film. During the extended layoff, he starred in the BBC series World On Fire and the Netflix series Resident Evil, which helped him expand his international profile.

He is now back in Canada, performing to 1,000 fans each night in Brampton, a city that is home to a sizable South Asian community.

Mir has accepted the challenge once more and acknowledges that he is anxious about the big crowds even though he was awarded a Betty Mitchell Award for his performance as Hamlet in Calgary prior to the epidemic. However, he finds comfort in the role he portrays.

Mir stated in an interview with Toronto Life that he wants the audience to become engrossed in the narrative and forget they are watching him. He believed that by performing, he would encourage viewers from South Asia to follow their artistic aspirations, no matter the consequences.

Mir declared that he saw himself as a “poster-boy” for Pakistan in the West and that the people of his native nation have supported him in all of his endeavors.

Mir is scheduled to leave Brampton on October 18 and head to Rome to begin filming “Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo,” the first original series on Netflix with a Pakistani theme. It is speculated that Mir will play the major part in this series.

