Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater’s relationship took a serious turn

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater are taking their relationship to a more serious level.

Reports says that they are a positive influence on each other.

Ariana and Ethan’s love story began when they first met on the set of Wicked in 2022. Advertisement

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater are said to be taking their relationship to a more serious level, as there are reports that they are now “cohabiting” in New York City.

Sources close to them, as reported by The US Weekly, have mentioned that they are a positive influence on each other, and they’ve been living together since last month.

The Best Day Ever singer has “informed his friends and soon-to-be ex-wife Lilly Jay that he’s living with Ariana full-time in New York. They’re really happy and really good for each other. All of her friends love him,” a tipster spilled to the outlet.

A bird chirped to the site last month to explain their budding romance: “Ariana is living with a married man right now while she is still married.”

Adding, “‘It seems as if Ariana is holding onto Dalton in case things with Ethan don’t work. It is just so strange that she is living with Ethan and has not filed documents to end it with Dalton.”

