Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater’s relationship took a serious turn

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater’s relationship took a serious turn

Articles
Advertisement
Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater’s relationship took a serious turn

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater’s relationship took a serious turn

Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater are taking their relationship to a more serious level.
  • Reports says that they are a positive influence on each other.
  • Ariana and Ethan’s love story began when they first met on the set of Wicked in 2022.
    • Advertisement

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater are said to be taking their relationship to a more serious level, as there are reports that they are now “cohabiting” in New York City.

Sources close to them, as reported by The US Weekly, have mentioned that they are a positive influence on each other, and they’ve been living together since last month.

The Best Day Ever singer has “informed his friends and soon-to-be ex-wife Lilly Jay that he’s living with Ariana full-time in New York. They’re really happy and really good for each other. All of her friends love him,” a tipster spilled to the outlet.

A bird chirped to the site last month to explain their budding romance: “Ariana is living with a married man right now while she is still married.”

Adding, “‘It seems as if Ariana is holding onto Dalton in case things with Ethan don’t work. It is just so strange that she is living with Ethan and has not filed documents to end it with Dalton.”

Advertisement
Advertisement

Ariana and Ethan’s love story began when they first met on the set of Wicked in 2022, and their romance started to flourish several months after that initial encounter.

Also Read

Jennifer Aniston opens up about having kids, ‘I was so career-driven’
Jennifer Aniston opens up about having kids, ‘I was so career-driven’

Jennifer Aniston discussed the societal pressure to start a family. She disclosed...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story