Articles
Artist Creates Taylor Swift Lookalike from Giant Pumpkin

  • The Taylor Swiftkin pumpkin weighs 399 pounds (181 kilograms).
  • Creating the pumpkin model required ten hours of meticulous painting.
  • Jeanette Paras has a tradition of crafting colossal pumpkins resembling various celebrities.
Jeanette Paras, an artist based in Ohio, has created a unique pumpkin model that resembles Taylor Swift, aptly named the ‘Taylor Swiftkin.’

This creation required ten hours of meticulous painting and weighs a substantial 399 pounds (181 kilograms).

Jeanette Paras has a long-standing tradition of crafting colossal pumpkins in the likeness of various celebrities, with over 30 years of experience in this craft.

Her portfolio includes famous personalities such as Miley Cyrus, Ted Lasso, and even Baby Yoda.

This year, she decided to take on the challenge of replicating Taylor Swift. According to reports from Us Weekly, she meticulously painted a 180-kilogram pumpkin to capture Swift’s stunning appearance at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

This depiction includes Swift’s signature red lips, dangling earrings, a blonde wig, and a razor-sharp cat-eye look, resulting in a striking resemblance.

In an Instagram video, Paras creatively adorned a pumpkin by affixing wigs to mimic Taylor Swift’s signature bangs and utilized sweet potatoes to represent her ears.

Additionally, Paras paid homage to Taylor Swift’s relationship with Travis Kelce, a Kansas City Chiefs player, by decorating a red bucket with the number 87 (Travis Kelce’s jersey number) to resemble a football.

See Below:

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Jeanette Paras (@paras_pumpkins)

“With so much going on in the news today, much of it disturbing, Taylor SwiftKin stood out. I considered ‘pumpkinizing’ others, but Taylor is a bright star in today’s pop culture,” Paras told news sources.

“And then, when she was romantically linked to two-time Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce, that certainly made her more interesting.”

