Binge these shows before they leave Netflix in November
Netflix has at last revealed the complete roster of television shows and movies that will be departing from the streaming platform in November.

This compilation encompasses family-friendly films, shows, and animated series.

Shows Leaving Netflix in November 2023:

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003)

A Fairly Odd Summer (2014)

Bee Movie (2007)

Cliffhanger (1993)

Collateral (2004)

Coming to America (1988)

Conan the Barbarian (1982)

Escape from Mr. Lemoncello’s Library (2017) – Nickelodeon Removal

Fast & Furious (2009)

Fast Five (2011)

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986)

Girl, Interrupted (1999)

Hey Arnold! The Jungle Movie (2017) – Nickelodeon RemovalInto the Badlands (Seasons 1-3)

Jinxed (2013) – Nickelodeon Removal

Terminator Genisys (2015)

The Fast and the Furious (2001)

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006)

Just Go With It (2011)

Key & Peele (Seasons 1-3)

Legends of the Hidden Temple (2016) – Nickelodeon Removal

Liar Liar (1997)

Mile 22 (2018)

No Strings Attached (2011)

Pride & Prejudice (2005)

Reservoir Dogs (1992)

The Thundermans (Seasons 1-2) – Nickelodeon Removal

The Wiz (1978)

Uncle Buck (1989)

Victorious (Seasons 1-2) – Nickelodeon Removal

Voice (2018)

Steel Magnolias (1989)

Tagged (Seasons 1-3)

The Massively Mixed-Up Middle School Mystery (2015) – Nickelodeon Removal

The Pink Panther (2006)

The Pink Panther 2 (2009)

