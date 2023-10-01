Britney Spears’ viral knife dancing video raises concerns among people

When Chris Evans opened up about his deep longings and DESIRES
Just this week, Britney Spears caused some worry when she posted a video on Instagram of herself dancing with knives.
Later, she posted another video with a bandage on her hand. There were reports that the police visited her after seeing the video. But then, a new development came from TMZ, which is a bit of good news. It’s about how Britney’s knife dancing videos actually helped a store.
According to TMZ, Britney Spears, without meaning to, has helped a struggling prop store in Los Angeles called Hand Prop Room. This store rents props for movies and shows, but it was having money problems because of strikes by writers and actors this year. But after Britney Spears mentioned the store on her Instagram, things got a lot better for them.
In one of Britney’s dance videos, she showed off her cool dance moves while she was swinging and making noise with fake knives.
To alleviate any concerns, she explicitly mentioned in the caption, “Don’t worry they are NOT real knives !!! Halloween is soon.” This playful and attention-grabbing video garnered significant online attention.
