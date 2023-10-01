Britney Spears’ viral knife dancing video raises concerns among people

Just this week, Britney Spears caused some worry when she posted a video on Instagram of herself dancing with knives.

Later, she posted another video with a bandage on her hand. There were reports that the police visited her after seeing the video. But then, a new development came from TMZ, which is a bit of good news. It’s about how Britney’s knife dancing videos actually helped a store.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Maria River Red (@britneyspears) Advertisement