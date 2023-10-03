Advertisement
BTS' Jungkook announces solo album GOLDEN, release date

BTS member Jungkook has revealed exciting information about his long-anticipated solo album. It’s called “GOLDEN,” and fans can expect it to be released next month. This marks his very first solo album, even though he has already made a successful solo debut.

BTS’ agency, Big Hit Music, revealed Jungkook’s solo album announcement at midnight KST. “GOLDEN” is set to be released on November 3 at 1 p.m. KST.

The album will consist of 11 songs, including his two previous hits, “Seven” (featuring Latto) and “3D” (featuring Jack Harlow).

Everything about Jungkook’s GOLDEN

According to Soompi, when discussing the album, the agency mentioned that “GOLDEN” draws inspiration from the remarkable moments in Jungkook’s career, as he’s often referred to as the “golden maknae” of BTS and now a solo artist. So, what can fans anticipate from Jungkook in the lead-up to the album release?

The agency also stated that Jungkook will be treating fans to special stage performances and will be making various appearances in conjunction with the release of “GOLDEN.”

Prior to the highly anticipated November release, Jungkook’s pre-release single, “3D,” is scheduled to debut on Music Bank on October 13. The singer discussed this during a live session on Tuesday.

The Golden Maknae has been teasing fans about his solo album for a long time. Recently, in an interview, Jungkook announced the news of his awaited yet untitled album. When the host asked him, “What is next for you looking to the end of 2023?” he told Audacy, “My solo album… My solo album is on its way.”

