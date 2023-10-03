BTS’ Jungkook announces solo album GOLDEN, release date

According to Soompi, when discussing the album, the agency mentioned that “GOLDEN” draws inspiration from the remarkable moments in Jungkook’s career, as he’s often referred to as the “golden maknae” of BTS and now a solo artist. So, what can fans anticipate from Jungkook in the lead-up to the album release?

The agency also stated that Jungkook will be treating fans to special stage performances and will be making various appearances in conjunction with the release of “GOLDEN.”