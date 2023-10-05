Caitlyn Jenner Opens Up About Relationship With Her Ex Kris Jenner

Caitlyn Jenner discussed her relationship with her ex-husband Kris Jenner.

The reality television actress was questioned about her friendship with him.

Caitlyn revealed that she contacts Kris through her manager.

Recently, Caitlyn Jenner discussed her relationship with her ex-husband Kris Jenner and called it “sad.”

The reality television actress was questioned about her friendship with the star of The Kardashians on the UK daytime chat show This Morning. “Kris I really never talk to anymore. It’s sad,” ” she retorted.

Caitlyn revealed that she contacts Kris through her manager Sophia Hutchins for any inquiries regarding the program.

The former decathlete also said that despite raising Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian for most of their life after Kris got divorced from Robert Kardashian, she no longer had a strong relationship with them.

Caitlyn further, “When you have as many kids as I have, you’re closer to some than you are to others. I’m much closer to the Jenner side.”

Despite having through so much together, the reality TV personality, 73, expressed regret for not staying in touch, saying, “I think it’s just time to move on.”

Kylie and Kendall Jenner are the parents of Caitlyn and Kris’ two kids. The two were in the marriage from 1991 until 2015.

