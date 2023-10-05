Chahat Fateh Ali Khan Sets Social Media Ablaze With His Catchy World Cup Song

The music video of Chahat Fateh Ali Khan sent the internet into a frenzy.

When singer and social media star Chahat Fateh Ali Khan released the music video for his track “Jetain Gain Bhai Jeetay Gain” in support of the ICC Cricket Men’s World Cup, it sent the internet into a frenzy. He posted the video on his Twitter account.

Khan could be seen gyrating while singing the song that honoured the Pakistani cricket squad in the video.

Aslaam O Alikum G

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Song ( released ) MashaAllah pic.twitter.com/r8EUNYs1o7 Advertisement — Chahat Fateh Ali Khan (@chahat_fateh) October 3, 2023

After just one day, Twitter users are smitten with the song.

It grows on you 💃 https://t.co/FYEtaryRsr — Ali Aftab Saeed (@aliaftabsaeed) October 3, 2023

One user wrote, “Why did ICC walay choose “Dil Jashen Bol” at all when Chahat was available and had a fantastic song?”

Thank you Maestro! Your ode and duas will surely lead us to victory. Maestro Chahat—always! https://t.co/3nLsvzBwls — Sanval Nasim (@SanvalNasim) October 3, 2023

Another wrote, “This song ought to have been the official World Cup single, according to even Indian supporters.”

Ngl better than official song https://t.co/QGYLzKXm8P — Amraj Singh🇮🇳 (@amraj790) October 3, 2023

Advertisement Ab to jeetayn gay hee. 😍 Chahat bhai should be an expert on cricket shows https://t.co/QL24VWKO3t — Ali Wahab (@ali1wahab) October 4, 2023

Previously, Khan sang his version of Kahani Suno by Kaifi Khalil which won over the internet. Khan gained recognition after the release of his PSL anthem “Yeh Jo Pyara PSL Hai.”

