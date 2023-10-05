Advertisement
Chahat Fateh Ali Khan Sets Social Media Ablaze With His Catchy World Cup Song

  • The music video of Chahat Fateh Ali Khan sent the internet into a frenzy.
  • He posted the video on his Twitter account.
  • Khan could be seen gyrating while singing the song.
When singer and social media star Chahat Fateh Ali Khan released the music video for his track “Jetain Gain Bhai Jeetay Gain” in support of the ICC Cricket Men’s World Cup, it sent the internet into a frenzy. He posted the video on his Twitter account.

Khan could be seen gyrating while singing the song that honoured the Pakistani cricket squad in the video.

After just one day, Twitter users are smitten with the song.

One user wrote, “Why did ICC walay choose “Dil Jashen Bol” at all when Chahat was available and had a fantastic song?”

Another wrote, “This song ought to have been the official World Cup single, according to even Indian supporters.”

Previously, Khan sang his version of Kahani Suno by Kaifi Khalil which won over the internet. Khan gained recognition after the release of his PSL anthem “Yeh Jo Pyara PSL Hai.”

