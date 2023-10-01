Check out Kiara Advani channels her inner Sindhi!

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck SPOTTED having heated argument in car
Kiara Advani really loves food and enjoys all kinds of it, from street food to fancy restaurants, as long as it tastes good. Because she grew up in a Sindhi family, she has a special love for traditional Sindhi food.
Lately, the actress from “Satyaprem Ki Katha” posted a picture on her social media of a Sindhi meal her mother cooked for her.
On October 1st, the Bollywood actress Kiara Advani posted a picture on her Instagram story. It was a picture of a Sindhi meal her mother made for her. In the photo, you could see her plate with rice, Sindhi Curry, Aloo Took, and Bhindi Fry, as she mentioned in the caption. She also wrote, “Sometimes all you really need is mama’s home-cooked food,” along with heart-eye and a red heart emoji.
