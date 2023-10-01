Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Check out Kiara Advani channels her inner Sindhi!

Check out Kiara Advani channels her inner Sindhi!

Articles
Advertisement
Check out Kiara Advani channels her inner Sindhi!

Check out Kiara Advani channels her inner Sindhi!

Advertisement
Advertisement

Kiara Advani really loves food and enjoys all kinds of it, from street food to fancy restaurants, as long as it tastes good. Because she grew up in a Sindhi family, she has a special love for traditional Sindhi food.

Lately, the actress from “Satyaprem Ki Katha” posted a picture on her social media of a Sindhi meal her mother cooked for her.

Advertisement

On October 1st, the Bollywood actress Kiara Advani posted a picture on her Instagram story. It was a picture of a Sindhi meal her mother made for her. In the photo, you could see her plate with rice, Sindhi Curry, Aloo Took, and Bhindi Fry, as she mentioned in the caption. She also wrote, “Sometimes all you really need is mama’s home-cooked food,” along with heart-eye and a red heart emoji.

Advertisement

Picture courtesy - Kiara Advani Instagram

Also Read

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck SPOTTED having heated argument in car
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck SPOTTED having heated argument in car

Just a short while ago, people saw Ben Affleck in a private...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Showbiz News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story