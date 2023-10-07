Check out who donned the best LSA 2023 attire?

22nd Lux Style Awards in Karachi, Pakistan.

Featured Farhan Saeed, Maya Ali, Saba Qamar, and more.

Celebrated fashion and style in Pakistani entertainment.

The Lux Style Awards, which honor fashion and style in the Pakistani entertainment industry, are the country’s first ceremony specifically for the film, television, music, and fashion industries. In Karachi, the Lux Style Awards 2023 were hosted yesterday night. Celebrities from Pakistan including Urwa Hocane, Amar Khan, Maryam Nafees, and Dananeer Munneb were present.

This year marks the 22nd Lux Style Awards, with the grand event taking place today in Karachi. Many well-known Pakistani celebrities, such as Farhan Saeed, Maya Ali, Saba Qamar, and more, are set to perform on stage. These actors will be showcasing their talent by performing to classic Pakistani songs.

The celebrities are dressed beautifully and are looking fantastic. Here are some pictures of them from the Lux Style Awards 2023.

Check out some pictures below:

