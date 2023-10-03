Daisy Lowe’s Candid Bath Photo with Baby Ivy Goes Viral

Daisy Lowe shares a happy bathtub photo on a London trip with her baby and fiancé Jordan Saul.

They enjoyed their stay at the luxurious Belmond Hotel and dined at The LaLee.

Fans shower Daisy with praise for her sweet family photos.

Daisy looked happy as she took a nude photo in a bathtub while on a quick trip to London with her newborn baby and fiancé Jordan Saul.

They treated themselves to a stay at the Belmond Hotel and enjoyed a meal at the fancy European bar and restaurant called The LaLee.

Daisy posted a series of photos on her social media account, along with a caption,

“Family staycation in the heart of Chelsea.”

“What a beautiful and warm hotel – thank you for making our weekend so special.”

“The comfiest bed to rest my very tired eyes & the most luxurious bath for Ivy & I to splash around in.”

Daisy’s fans were happy to see the sweet photo and shared their praise in the comments.

One fan wrote, “Oh that first photo, absolutely beautiful.”

Another one wrote, “Motherhood really suits you.”

A fan commented, “Awwww so so sweet.”

Back in April, Daisy shared the joyful announcement on social media that she had welcomed baby Ivy into the world. She posted a picture of herself and her fiancé Jordan with their newborn.

Daisy expressed that she couldn’t stop crying tears of joy and had never experienced such happiness before.

She captioned the special post: “Our Easter egg finally hatched!

“Ivy Love Saul you have made all my dreams come true- our dream girl

“I have never known happiness or love like this. I can’t stop crying tears of joy.”

Daisy and Jordan revealed they were expecting a baby in October 2022, following their engagement announcement in September.

She previously wrote on Instagram: “I wanted to share some news with you. Jordan and I are having a baby.

“We are absolutely bursting at the seams with happiness.

“I’m oscillating wildly between excitement & nervousness with a dash of morning sickness thrown in for good measure! Big love to all of you.”

