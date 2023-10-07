Drake’s album: Is it throwing shade at Rihanna and A$AP Rocky?

Now Drake is dissing Rihanna on his new album.

Drake and Rihanna ended their relationship about seven years ago.

His new album, “For All the Dogs,” came out on October 2nd. Advertisement

Drake and Rihanna ended their relationship about seven years ago, but some fans think Drake might still have some feelings about it.

His new album, “For All the Dogs,” came out on October 2nd, and some fans are talking about songs like “Fear of Heights,” where they believe he might be subtly mentioning his ex-girlfriend Rihanna and her current boyfriend, A$AP Rocky.

This speculation comes a long time after Drake and Rihanna were rumored to be dating in 2009, had an on-and-off relationship, and eventually went their separate ways. In a Vogue interview in 2018, Rihanna mentioned that they weren’t friends anymore, but they also weren’t enemies.

Clues about Rihanna in Fear of Heights