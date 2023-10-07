Drake’s album: Is it throwing shade at Rihanna and A$AP Rocky?

LSA 2023: Check out celebrities best looks of the evening!
Pakistani celebrities consistently find themselves in the spotlight, frequently becoming the focal...
Drake and Rihanna ended their relationship about seven years ago, but some fans think Drake might still have some feelings about it.
His new album, “For All the Dogs,” came out on October 2nd, and some fans are talking about songs like “Fear of Heights,” where they believe he might be subtly mentioning his ex-girlfriend Rihanna and her current boyfriend, A$AP Rocky.
This speculation comes a long time after Drake and Rihanna were rumored to be dating in 2009, had an on-and-off relationship, and eventually went their separate ways. In a Vogue interview in 2018, Rihanna mentioned that they weren’t friends anymore, but they also weren’t enemies.
In the beginning of “Fear of Heights,” Drake uses the word “Anti” multiple times, which is the title of Rihanna’s 2016 album that reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.
In the song, he talks about how some people still think he’s not over his past relationship, and he appears to make a subtle dig at A$AP Rocky with the lyrics.
“That man, he still with you, he can’t leave you/ Y’all go on vacation, I bet it’s Antilles.” Notably, Barbados, Rihanna’s home country and a frequent vacation destination for her, is situated in Lesser Antilles in the Caribbean.
Rihanna is now a happily married mother of TWO and drake is still throwing subs at her… pic.twitter.com/6BmuEs75Id
— welp. (@YSLONIKA) October 6, 2023
Nah bro why was drake cooking Rihanna and asap like that on fear of heights
— Mayor of Dorchester (@JellYGAF) October 6, 2023
Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.