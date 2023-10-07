Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Drake’s new album: Is it throwing shade at Rihanna and A$AP Rocky?

Drake’s new album: Is it throwing shade at Rihanna and A$AP Rocky?

Articles
Advertisement
Drake’s new album: Is it throwing shade at Rihanna and A$AP Rocky?

Drake’s album: Is it throwing shade at Rihanna and A$AP Rocky?

Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Now Drake is dissing Rihanna on his new album.
  • Drake and Rihanna ended their relationship about seven years ago.
  • His new album, “For All the Dogs,” came out on October 2nd.
    • Advertisement

Drake and Rihanna ended their relationship about seven years ago, but some fans think Drake might still have some feelings about it.

His new album, “For All the Dogs,” came out on October 2nd, and some fans are talking about songs like “Fear of Heights,” where they believe he might be subtly mentioning his ex-girlfriend Rihanna and her current boyfriend, A$AP Rocky.

This speculation comes a long time after Drake and Rihanna were rumored to be dating in 2009, had an on-and-off relationship, and eventually went their separate ways. In a Vogue interview in 2018, Rihanna mentioned that they weren’t friends anymore, but they also weren’t enemies.

Clues about Rihanna in Fear of Heights

Advertisement
Advertisement

In the beginning of “Fear of Heights,” Drake uses the word “Anti” multiple times, which is the title of Rihanna’s 2016 album that reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

In the song, he talks about how some people still think he’s not over his past relationship, and he appears to make a subtle dig at A$AP Rocky with the lyrics.

“That man, he still with you, he can’t leave you/ Y’all go on vacation, I bet it’s Antilles.” Notably, Barbados, Rihanna’s home country and a frequent vacation destination for her, is situated in Lesser Antilles in the Caribbean.

Advertisement

Also Read

LSA 2023: Check out celebrities best looks of the evening!
LSA 2023: Check out celebrities best looks of the evening!

Pakistani celebrities consistently find themselves in the spotlight, frequently becoming the focal...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story