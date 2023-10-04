From TikTokers to Hotel Owners: Kanwal Aftab, Zulqarnain Buy Hotel in Thailand

Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain Sikandar are now on family vacation in Thailand.

They recently revealed their secret business initiative.

Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain have purchased a hotel in Thailand.

Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain Sikandar, two young and skilled Pakistani social media influencers, are now on family vacation in various places. The pair is also taking a vacation in Thailand. They spent a long time in Thailand. The pair recently revealed their secret business initiative, which they had been keeping from their supporters. Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain Sikandar have purchased a hotel on the Thai island of Phuket. According to reports, the hotel will be a major initiative for social media stars.

“In Phuket, Thailand, we have been staying in a hotel which we have already bought, actually we bought this hotel months ago,” Zulqarnain Sikandar stated in his vlog. He further stated that he has been keeping this information from his admirers, claiming that he purchased the hotel a month ago. “We are in Thailand for documentation and other renovation-related tasks,” Zulqarnain Sikandar explained, “but the hotel is already operational.” In this hotel, there are three levels. After the complete refurbishment, all of the hotel’s rooms will be accessible for stay; please pray for our business.” Zulqarnain Sikandar was ecstatic about his new hotel.

Here’s the link to the vlog that he shared:

