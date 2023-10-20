Ganapath: A bleak future for Tiger Shroff’s futuristic action film

Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon Shine, but Vikas Bahl’s Dystopian Action Fails to Impress

Vikas Bahl’s film, Ganapath, falls short of being an engaging and entertaining experience. In its attempt to appear futuristic, the movie presents a rather absurd premise, stringing together fight scenes and dance numbers in hopes that the audience will embrace it. Unfortunately, Bahl’s effort to pack in various elements results in a disjointed narrative with a weak screenplay and a thin plot, leaving viewers feeling lost.

The story unfolds in a dystopian world, divided into two parts after a destructive war. One side is occupied by the rich and powerful, ruling over the luxurious Silver City under the ruthless kingpin Dalini, while the other side is left for the poor and struggling. Dalapati, voiced by Amitabh Bachchan, encourages the oppressed to channel their anger into the fighting ring, hoping to unite them.

Ganapath attempts to address the wealth gap but falters in execution, ultimately devolving into another mindless dystopian tale. While the story gains some momentum before the intermission, the second half becomes an endless series of wrestling matches. One might prefer watching Tiger Shroff in live MMA action instead of enduring this.

Shroff delivers a visually impressive performance with his six-pack abs, dance moves, action sequences, and swag, but his acting remains limited. Kriti Sanon, portraying Jassi, shines with her raw action scenes using nunchaku. Her chemistry with Shroff adds depth to the story and serves as one of the film’s few highlights.

Amitabh Bachchan’s cameo is powerful and sets the story’s tone, but his presence throughout might have made the narrative more cohesive.

Ganapath’s saving grace is its relatively short duration, but the promise of a sequel, “Rise of the Hero,” looms.

