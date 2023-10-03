Get Ready to Scream: Netflix’s Upcoming Halloween 2023 Shows Revealed

Netflix is ready with a series of Halloween-themed movies.

The movies are expected to hit all the screens around the world this October.

Let’s look at what’s coming on Netflix this year.

Netflix always has a lineup of films ready, with a series of Halloween-themed movies arriving in October 2023, whether you’re searching for a Halloween classic, a family-friendly Halloween film, or pure horror.

Let’s look at what’s coming on Netflix as it has a ton of Halloween-themed programs and films streaming this month:

Sister Death (October 5)

A forthcoming Netflix original Spanish film called Sister Death centres on a woman named Narcisa who, following a miraculous upbringing, joins the order as a novice and begins instructing young women in a former convent that is now haunted by a sinister ghost.

The Fall of the House of Usher (October 12)

The scheduled gothic horror drama miniseries The Fall of the House of Usher was conceived by Mike Flanagan. It will debut on Netflix on October 12, 2023, and is based on Edgar Allan Poe’s other writings as well as the short story of the same name.

Kaala Paani (October 18)

As a mystery ailment spreads over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, a race to find a treatment collides with a desperate struggle for survival in the Kaala Paani television series.

A Deadly Invitation (October 6)

In the movie A Deadly Invitation, a true crime fan becomes involved in the slaying of her wealthy sister. She must identify the offender among the posh suspects hiding in the villa.

The Devil on Trial (October 17)

An investigation into a little boy’s apparent possession and the horrible murder that followed is presented in a terrifying and frightening documentary.

Margaux (October 9)

In the movie Margaux, a group of college buddies rent a sophisticated home for a wild weekend of partying. Later, they begin to understand that Margaux, the highly developed AI system in the house, has evil plans for them.

The Conference (October 13)

A ragged bunch of public sector employees faces not just internal strife but also a savage killer at a seemingly benign retreat in this Netflix original film.

