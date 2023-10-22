Hania Aamir Amazes Fans with ‘Dil Nu’ Rendition

Hania Aamir charms fans with a spontaneous “Dil Nu” rendition by AP Dhillon.

She’s gearing up for Pakistan’s inaugural Netflix series, “Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo.”

Her impromptu performance enhances her appeal and popularity.

Advertisement

Showbiz superstar Hania Aamir has mesmerized her fans once more, this time with an impromptu and captivating rendition of AP Dhillon’s classic song “Dil Nu.” The Pakistani celebrity has captured the hearts of her enormous fan base with her radiant charisma and gorgeous appearance. She effortlessly captivates the audience with her effervescent charm and unmistakable magnetism.

Hania appears in a cozy, softly lit scene, skillfully performing AP Dhillon’s popular song in a touching video that has swiftly gone viral on social media. Her ethereal singing filled the room with melody, accompanied by a gifted companion strumming an acoustic guitar.

Hania Aamir has previously demonstrated her musical abilities. Her devoted fan following is delighted by her obvious love for music, which she evidently shares with frequent peeks of her spontaneous jam sessions with friends at home.

Take a look at the post below:

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood) Advertisement

Check out the responses below:

Advertisement

Regarding acting, Aamir will appear in Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, Pakistan’s first-ever Netflix series, on the streaming service.

Also Read Hania Aamir Embraces Blissful Life in Nathia Gali Pakistani actress Hania Aamir is on vacation in Nathia Gali before returning...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.