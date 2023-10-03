Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Here Is Why Netizens Are Praising Ken Doll For His Advice To Hijabi Girls

Here Is Why Netizens Are Praising Ken Doll For His Advice To Hijabi Girls

Articles
Advertisement
Here Is Why Netizens Are Praising Ken Doll For His Advice To Hijabi Girls

Here Is Why Netizens Are Praising Ken Doll For His Advice To Hijabi Girls

Advertisement
  • Ken Doll, shared some excellent advice for all the Hijabi girls.
  • When hygiene is neglected, things become a little more challenging for others.
  • Ken Doll made a point about the cleanliness of the burqa or hijab one is wearing.
Advertisement

Hijab wearing is both attractive and difficult, especially in warm, muggy climates. Many people who don’t wear the complete hijab are inspired by the burqa-clad ladies we see in the streets, markets, workplaces, and educational institutions.

However, when basic hygiene is neglected, things can become a little more challenging for others. Adnan Zafar, a.k.a. Ken Doll, shared some excellent advice for all the Hijabi girls out there on Instagram. He made a point about the cleanliness of the burqa or hijab one is wearing, which is something that people sometimes overlook and regard as forbidden.

Regular washing of the abaya is neglected, especially by young females, and in hot weather, it is impossible to approach someone who has this problem. Here is what Ken Doll shared:

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Adnan Zafar (@ken_doll_dubaiii)

Advertisement

Many individuals are expressing their perspectives because they too wanted to say something similar to the people they knew, and Ken Doll is being applauded for saying it.

Below is what netizens had to say:

Also Read

Ken Doll is angry over TikTokers publicizing their breakups
Ken Doll is angry over TikTokers publicizing their breakups

Jannat Mirza revealed that she and Umer Butt parted ways. Ken doll...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story