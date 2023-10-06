Holly Willoughby: Man arrested over alleged kidnap plot.

A man has been brought before the court, facing charges related to solicitation to commit murder in connection with an alleged plan to abduct TV presenter Holly Willoughby.

Gavin Plumb, residing in Potters Field, Harlow, Essex, is additionally accused of incitement to commit kidnapping.

During a brief appearance at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court, the 36-year-old, who works as a security officer at a local shopping precinct, was presented with the charges.

On Thursday’s episode of the ITV program “This Morning,” Holly Willoughby was absent. Reports indicated that she was receiving police protection at her residence on that evening.

Mr Plumb, who was wearing a green T-shirt with the slogan “Aged to Perfection”, was remanded in custody to appear for a plea hearing at Chelmsford Crown Court on 3 November.

He is accused of “soliciting, encouraging, persuading, endeavouring to persuade or proposing to a third party” to murder Willoughby between Tuesday and Wednesday.

It is also alleged that between Monday and Thursday, he was “formulating a plan with a third party”.