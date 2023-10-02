Hollywood to make movie on OceanGate Titan submersible tragedy?

Based on the provided information, the movie will encompass events that occurred before, during, and after the five-day tragedy.

“The Titan Tragedy is yet another example of a misinformed and quick-to-pounce system, in this case, our nonstop, 24-7 media cycle that convicts and ruins the lives of so many people without any due process,” described Keasey.

He continued, “Our film will not only honour all those involved in the submersible tragedy, and their families, but the feature will serve as a vessel that also addresses a more macro concern about the nature of media today.”

“Truth is all that matters. And the world has a right to know the truth, always, not the salacious bait crammed down our throats by those seeking their five minutes of fame. Life is not black and white. It’s complicated. There’s nuance. Always nuance,” Keasey noted.

