Hollywood to make movie on OceanGate Titan submersible tragedy?

An official announcement has been made regarding a movie adaptation centered on the June tragedy involving OceanGate’s Titan submersible.
Exclusively revealed by an international entertainment source, MindRiot Entertainment has assumed responsibility for developing a fictional project inspired by the OceanGate Titan tragedy, following their prior commitment to producing a docuseries on the same subject.
Justin MacGregor and Jonathan Keasey from MindRiot will collaborate as co-writers for the project, which shares the same title, ‘Salvaged,’ as the previously mentioned docuseries. E. Brian Dobbins, known for his work on the sitcom ‘Black-ish’ and the horror comedy ‘The Blackening,’ will join as a co-producer for the film.
Based on the provided information, the movie will encompass events that occurred before, during, and after the five-day tragedy.
“The Titan Tragedy is yet another example of a misinformed and quick-to-pounce system, in this case, our nonstop, 24-7 media cycle that convicts and ruins the lives of so many people without any due process,” described Keasey.
He continued, “Our film will not only honour all those involved in the submersible tragedy, and their families, but the feature will serve as a vessel that also addresses a more macro concern about the nature of media today.”
“Truth is all that matters. And the world has a right to know the truth, always, not the salacious bait crammed down our throats by those seeking their five minutes of fame. Life is not black and white. It’s complicated. There’s nuance. Always nuance,” Keasey noted.
